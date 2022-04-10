BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EME opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

