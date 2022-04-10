BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.36 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
