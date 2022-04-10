BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wayfair by 11.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,996,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.