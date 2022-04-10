BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.84 and its 200 day moving average is $205.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

