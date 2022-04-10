BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.16 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

