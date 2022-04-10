BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 583,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

