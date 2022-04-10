BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $48.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

