BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after acquiring an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

