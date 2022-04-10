BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 20,523 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

