BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

