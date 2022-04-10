BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

