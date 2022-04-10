BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

