BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 104,665 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,665 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.71 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

