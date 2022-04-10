BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 18,870 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 904,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 62,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.