BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 19,651 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,651 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 525.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 56.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

