BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 23,111 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NYSE MGA opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.