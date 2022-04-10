BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 24,056 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $299.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $229.03 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

