BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 37,416 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NYSE WMS opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

