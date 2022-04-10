Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $105.82 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $105.82 million and approximately $366,159.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002383 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

