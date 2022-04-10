Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Up 128.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $27,659.40 and $137.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 128.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 165.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.