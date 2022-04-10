BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.0885 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $145,833.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.05 or 0.07662748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00264221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.49 or 0.00768800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00097142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.32 or 0.00558408 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00388666 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

