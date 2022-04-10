BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after acquiring an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

