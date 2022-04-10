Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JPM traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
