Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,421.00

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $128,197.34 and approximately $11,421.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

