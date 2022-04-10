BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.99

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $882,298.98 and approximately $293,354.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.96 or 0.99953738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,385 coins and its circulating supply is 893,597 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

