Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,300.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,355.07. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.