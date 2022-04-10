BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

