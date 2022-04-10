Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 1,932,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.