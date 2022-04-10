Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

