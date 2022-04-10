Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.06. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 474,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,550. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

