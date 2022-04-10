Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 671,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

