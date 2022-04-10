Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 371,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,320. The stock has a market cap of $905.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

