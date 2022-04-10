Bytecoin Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $26.03 million and $17,131.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

