C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of CCCC traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 10,833,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,157. The stock has a market cap of $551.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

