Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 177,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $126,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $64.27. 2,392,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

