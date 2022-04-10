CargoX (CXO) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CXO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $14,871.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

