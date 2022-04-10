Celer Network (CELR) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $366.03 million and $30.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00036584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00107065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,839,393,957 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.