Centrality 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

