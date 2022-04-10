Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Hits $134.29 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $134.29 million and approximately $287,989.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.49 or 0.07632308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,363.49 or 1.00522891 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

