Chia Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.46 or 0.07563238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,257.13 or 0.99731158 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

