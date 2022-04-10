Chimpion Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $73.93 million and $244,868.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00105976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.