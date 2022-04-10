Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $89,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $50.88. 26,853,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,561,564. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

