Civitas (CIV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $43,491.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,547,263 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

