Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,423 shares of company stock worth $58,266,479 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

