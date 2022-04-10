ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 265.6% This Week

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 264.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 265.6% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,635,549,334 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

