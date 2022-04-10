Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

