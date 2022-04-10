Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 35,081 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.