Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

MDYV stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

