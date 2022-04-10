Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

