Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,786 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

